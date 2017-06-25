CHENNAI: The father of a class 9 student of Kendriya Vidyalaya on the IIT-M campus in Guindy has moved the Madras High Court challenging the detention of 42 students, including his son, and compelling them to repeat class class 9.

Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana accepted the writ petition from K Santhosh Kumar of Adambakkam and ordered notice to the CBSE and the school management, returnable in two weeks.



According to the petitioner, his son S Adithya Yegan, studying in the school from class 1, has completed class 9 in 2016-17.

He was supposed to be promoted to class 10, but was detained along with 41 others and all of them were compelled to re-do the same class. In this connection, the petitioner said CBSE has issued several circulars to do away with the concept of examinations, and to promote students till class 12 without detaining them.

Yet, the school has detained his son, the petitioner contended.



Pointing out that the total strength of class 9 is 141, the petitioner added that approximately 35 percent of students in the class have failed to clear the exams, which proves that something is wrong with the school management.