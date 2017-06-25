CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition MK Stalin on Saturday urged Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to release Perarivalan, now lodged in Vellore prison as a life convict, on parole.

Raising the issue during zero hour, Stalin said the parole request for Perarivalan had been rejected by the State government.

He recalled that the Assembly had earlier adopted a resolution urging the Centre to release Perarivalan and others as they had undergone many years of imprisonment. The Chief Secretary had also written to the Union Home Secretary in this regard. He wondered why the present government was now opposing Perarivalan’s parole plea.

In such cases, the State government had taken a decision without consulting the Centre. For example, Maharashtra government had released actor Sanjay Dutt on parole. Taking that as a precedent, he requested the chief minister to order release of Perarivalan on parole.

Following this, the three allies of the AIADMK —U Thaniyarasu (Kongu Ilaignar Peravai), S Karunas (Mukkulathor Pulipadai) and Thameemun Ansari (Jananayka Manithaneya Makkal Katchi) — met Stalin and thanked him for raising the issue in the Assembly.

On GST exemption for goods used by diffabled

Expressing anguish over the range of 5-18 per cent GST to be levied on goods and assistive devices used by people with disabilities, Leader of Opposition MK Stalin questioned the Tamil Nadu government whether the Centre responded to the concerns raised by the State’s Finance Minister D Jayakumar in the GST Council.

Responding to him, Minister for Commercial Taxes KC Veeramani said several modifications were effected in the GST slab following the representation of the Tamil Nadu government.

“Even if the taxes are imposed on goods used by differently abled people, we can prevail upon (the Centre) to reduce them,” he said.