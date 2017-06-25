CHENNAI: Amid stiff objection from the Opposition, the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Saturday adopted amendment Bills to pave way for extending the tenure of special officers of the bodies, indicating further delay in holding the polls.

When SP Velumani, Minister for Municipal Administration and Rural Development, sought the House to pass the Bills amending the City Municipal Corporation Act of 12 Corporations, The Tamil Nadu District Municipalities Act and the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act, Opposition Benches expressed their displeasure in further delaying the polls to civic bodies.

“In view of the pendency of writ appeal before the Madras High Court and Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court and the statutory time required for election process, consultation and rule amendments, the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission has requested the government to extend the tenure of the Special Officers for a maximum period of six months from 30 June,” the statement of objects and reasons said.

The Minister termed the extension of the tenure of special officers for six months, up to 31 December, 2017, a “temporary arrangement”. The amendment Bills were passed through voice vote sans the Opposition.

DMK members walkout

Earlier, opposing the Bills, DMK member S Austin alleged that the ruling party was not ready to face the polls. He said the polls were being deliberately delayed despite the fact that the State Election Commission had given an undertaking before the High Court that elections would be completed before the end of July.

Decrying the decision of the government to extend the tenure of special officers, Congress member S Vijayadharani pointed out that the civic bodies would end up in losing the Central funds if the polls were not held within six months of the end of the five-year period.

KAM Mohammed Abubacker (IUML) rued that deferring the civic body polls would further worsen the situation in the bodies where several routine works were affected without elected members.

People had begun to raise complaints with MLAs in the absence of elected civic bodies but the special officers were not cooperating with the legislators, he alleged. Finally, led by Leader of Opposition MK Stalin, DMK members walked out of the House minutes before the Bills were passed. Congress and IUML members followed suit.

It may be noted that the period of the civic bodies in the State ended on 24 October last year. The State Election Commission issued a notification for polls on 26 September. Meanwhile, DMK approached the High Court seeking reservation for tribals. The court set aside the notification, but directed the Commission to complete the polls by December.