CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday declared open 273 new buildings for various schools across the State, constructed at a total cost of Rs 451.83 crore. The new buildings include laboratories, toilets, compound walls, and more.

He also inaugurated the permanent building for arts and science college in RK Nagar constituency, built at a cost of Rs 8.48 crore and the new building for polytechnic college in RK Nagar, built at a cost of Rs 25.66 crore.



Further, filling up mazdoor vacancies in the stationery and printing departments, Palaniswami gave away appointment orders to 50 persons who are legal heirs of those who had died in harness in three departments.



Kellys observation home to get better infrastructure

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced that a new building and video-conferencing facilities would come up at the observation home in Kellys here.



Minister for Social Welfare and Nutritious Noon Meal Programme Dr V Saroja said, “A building with ground and first floor in the space of 19,873.72 sq. ft. will be constructed at a cost of Rs 4.40 crore in Kellys observation home.”

The building would have rooms to accommodate 150 girl children, a modern dining hall, crafts hall and classrooms.



She noted that the building in which the observation home is currently functioning was built in 1972. It was not adequately spaced to provide the infrastructure facilities as mandated by the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

Moreover, a video-conferencing facility, at a cost of Rs 50 lakh, would be established in the observation home to facilitate producing the children who are in conflict with law before the respective district Juvenile Justice Boards.

Saroja explained that children in conflict with law arrested in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram were being lodged in the observation home in Kellys. Arranging escorts for these children while taking them to the respective districts results in waste of time, besides leading to delay in disposal of the cases. The proposed video-conferencing facility would address this issue, she added at the end of a debate on the demands for grants to her departments.

Additional welfare schemes

Community help desks, using modern communication gadgets to help disseminate information on social welfare laws and to redress the grievances of the affected people, would be established in 16 districts in the first phase with an allocation of Rs 1 crore.

Also, marriage assistance of 8-gm gold and financial aid of Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 would be extended to the eligible women inmates of Sri Lankan Tamils refugee camps, Saroja stated.