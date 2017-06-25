CHENNAI: The State government has issued detailed rules and guidelines to regularise or grant amnesty to unauthorised buildings built before July 1, 2007.

The Housing and Urban Development Department on June 22 issued a notification under 113 C of TN Town and Country Planning Act for assessment and collection of amount for exemption of buildings.

Earlier this month, Madras High Court set four weeks deadline to notify the rules, on a petition by activist ‘Traffic’ KR Ramaswamy, in the wake of the inferno at Chennai Silks building at T Nagar.

This is the second time unauthorised buildings are being granted amnesty.