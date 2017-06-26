CHENNAI: Want a new mobile SIM card? Produce your Aadhaar card copy as proof, else you won’t get it. Ditto shifting your connection from prepaid to postpaid. Also, the current SIM card you are using needs Aadhaar linkage if you want to continue availing the service after February 6 next year.

In fact, Airtel, Idea, Vodafone and Jio stores across Chennai are turning down potential clients offering other documents as identification proof, such as driving licence, ration card and voter ID to buy SIM cards.

The TNIE witnessed long lines of confused and apprehensive customers in telecom stores rushing to link their Aadhaar numbers. Losing service seems to be a bigger scare than losing privacy. However, the few who question the store employees over the move and its necessity get a generic answer: “Supreme Court order, sir.”

The SC’s directive in February - in response to a petition by Lokniti Foundation - was for biometric verification but didn’t say it was to be done using Aadhaar.

After meeting officials from Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Unique Identification Authority of India and Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on February 13 last, the Department of Telecommunications directed telecom companies to re-verify their users within a stipulated time.

So, for any new connection, the companies are now demanding Aadhaar. Those who don’t have it or are unwilling to share the 12-digit Aadhaar number are turned away.

“I am waiting for my Aadhaar card and I want a new SIM in the meantime. I don’t understand why I can’t link it with my phone account later,” said C Prathap, who was turned away by a Vodafone store staff in Vepery.

There is a sense of mistrust among customers while sharing their Aadhaar number with customer care executives. However, with majority complying with the directive, asking no questions, rest are forced to follow suit.

“I didn’t like the concept of Aadhaar but was forced to enroll since everybody else was. I might as well link it with my phone,” said G Ramesh, who came to the Vodafone store with his daughter to get his number re-verified.

The new diktat is a hassle for both customers and operators.

Telecom companies have been mandated to notify customers through SMSes, ads in newspapers and digital media. According to an estimate by a media organisation, the entire process of verifying India’s 1.1 billion mobile users will set telecom operators back by Rs 1,000 crore.

“We have nothing to gain from this process,” said S Swaminathan, manager, corporate communications at Airtel.

“The telecom industry is already in shambles combating the data price drop,” he added.

Made to wait for hours sometimes, the customers’ ire is directed at the customer care personnel. “We are shouted at and threatened for the inconvenience caused because of this new rule,” cribbed an employee at an Idea store in Selaiyur near Tambaram.

According to the manager of Airtel’s store in Chennai, the verification process may not be completed on time because of glitches in the system.

“Thumbprints of certain people don’t match with the ones provided for availing Aadhaar,” he said.

Aadhaar has gained ground since the 2015 Supreme Court verdict, which made enrolment voluntary. Now with more than 88 per cent of the population enrolling for Aadhaar, it is becoming an overarching, all-pervasive identification and is being made mandatory for availing services from even the private sector.

The only telecom operator that will have it easy is Reliance Jio since it made Aadhaar mandatory from the day of its rollout.