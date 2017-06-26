Vehicles passing on the new flyover at Porur junction in Mount Poonanamallee Road, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami | Martin Louis

CHENNAI: Dedicating the Porur flyover for public use on Sunday, Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami blamed the earlier DMK regime for the delay in executing the project, which ran aground due to land acquisition problems.

The 505 metre flyover connecting Kodambakkam (Arcot Road)-Sriperumbudur Road and Mount-Poonamallee Road was christened by Palaniswami as Bharat Ratna Puratchi Thalaivar MGR flyover.



Speaking at the inaugural function, he said the earlier DMK regime had commenced works without completing the land acquisition task, leading to obstacles in the form of litigations.



"The earlier regime had begun works without acquiring land,” he said without naming the DMK. He added, “The construction had to be stopped because of lack of adequate land.”

“Amma (the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa) had ordered to expedite the construction work. We secured a favourable judgment from the court before launching the works,” he noted.



Palaniswami, who holds the highways portfolio, pointed out that the removal of pipes fetching drinking water too came in the way of speedy completion and led to floating of re-tender.



With the `54-crore flyover now open for public use, it is expected to ease traffic congestion at the Porur junction through which an average of 1,18,015 vehicles pass every day.

The chief minister recalled that Jayalalithaa had directed that land acquisition must be completed before launching any work, be it construction of bridges or road expansion or laying bypass roads.



Moreover, stress was laid on removing water pipes, clearing of sewerage, replacement of electric poles and telecommunication devices, he said.



Minister for Rural Industries P Benjamin, Highways Department secretary Rajiv Ranjan and Tiruvallur District Collector A Sundaravalli were present at the event.