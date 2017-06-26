CHENNAI: THE police are searching for a driver of a car who after running over two women near Mahabalipuram on Sunday evening escaped from the scene.

They identified the deceased as Usha (36) and Murugamma (38). Both were waiting for a bus at the Kadambadi stop when the driver lost control of his white Ford Ecosport after colliding with a motorcyclist and swerved onto the waiting commuters.

“The driver was clearly overspeeding, but it is unclear if he was under the influence of alcohol,” said the investigating officer. “While Usha died on the spot, Murugamma was declared dead on arrival at the General Hospital, Chengalpattu. Another person, Ramachandran (23), who was also waiting at the bus stop, suffered injuries in his hand and is recovering in the hospital,” he added.

According to the police, the driver was coming to Chennai from Puducherry. They said the moment he hit the people around 6.30 pm, he fled fearing backlash from locals. The police said soon after the accident, angry locals blocked the road for a short time. Mahabalipuram police have seized the car. Efforts are on to nab the driver.