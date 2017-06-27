CHENNAI: Air-conditioned and first class (FC) train fares will increase marginally, after the GST regime kicks in from July 1. At present, a service tax (including cess) of 4.5 per cent is levied on AC and FC classes, but it will now be replaced with GST, charged at 5 per cent.

However, those who have booked tickets in advance for journeys commencing on or after July 1 need not pay GST and they are not required to pay the difference in service tax and GST. However, if tickets booked in advance before implementation of the GST are cancelled after July 1, the Railways will deduct the GST amount on cancellation or clerkage charge applicable and the remaining amount will be refunded.

The circular also mentions that passengers cannot book return journey tickets in AC and first class from July 1.

Break journey

Holders of single journey tickets for distance of more than 500 km are allowed to break journey once for two days at any station en route. The break option can be availed of only after travelling 500 km from the starting station

Circular journey

Circular journey tickets offer unique travel flexibility, for beginning and completing the travel at the same station. Tickets can be purchased for all classes. A maximum of eight break journeys admissible. When travelling a minimum distance of 1,000 km, male senior citizens get 40 per cent and female senior citizens get 50 per cent concession in fares