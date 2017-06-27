COIMBATORE: THE University Grants Commission has informed deemed universities offering medical and dental courses that they will be included in common counselling for the all-India quota of seats in these courses. The counselling is conducted by the Director General of Health Services (DGHS).

The Supreme Court had issued orders on May 9 in this regard, UGC informed vice chancellors of 34 deemed universities offering these courses. Nine of these are in Tamil Nadu, six in Chennai and one each in Coimbatore, Kancheepuram and Salem.

“Common counselling for admission to the all-India quota seats in government medical colleges shall be conducted by the DGHS. The counselling will also include deemed universities as they have an all-India character. The deemed universities mentioned above shall also include deemed universities run by religious and linguistic minorities,” the UGC said to the universities. “The notification to be issued by the DGHS and State government notifying common counselling should also provide the fee structure of deemed universities and private medical colleges. The DGHS/State government should obtain consent of students regarding their willingness to pay the fees provided in the notification and take admission in the deemed universities and private colleges,” it added.

The UGC has asked the universities to ensure compliance with Supreme Court’s directions. Failure to do so could be tantamount to contempt of the court, it said.