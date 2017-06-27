CHENNAI: Sale of applications for MBBS and BDS courses (2017-2018) in government colleges, government seats in self-financed colleges, management and NRI quota in self-financed college is to begin on Tuesday (June 27). The applications will be sold in all 22 government colleges in the State between 10 am and 5 pm until July 7. The last date for submission of filled-in application forms is July 8.

Applicants will have to pay Rs 500 through demand draft drawn in the name of “Secretary Selection Committee, Chennai.” Candidates in the SC, SC (A) & ST categories are exempted from paying the application cost of Rs 500 only for applications for the government colleges and government quota seats in self-financing colleges.

Unlike last year, there is no online application facility this time. Health department officials say there are 2,594 seats in 22 government medical colleges in the State, including Raja Muttiah Medical college. In addition there are 783 government quota seats in 10 self-financing colleges. This year, medical and dental admissions in the State are to be based on NEET scores. The government has also issued an order reserving 85% seats for State Board students and the remaining for those who studied in other streams such as CBSE.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that the State government is likely to publish the rank list based on NEET scores on July 14, with the first phase of counselling expected to begin on July 17.