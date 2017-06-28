VELLORE: Five persons were injured in a clash between members of two communities near Viruthampattu on Monday night.

The clash erupted during Ramzan celebrations and Viruthampattu Police arrested nine from one community and five from another community. The injured were admitted in a private hospital here.

Police sources said P Yuvaraja (22) of Kalathumedu fuelled the clash. “Under the influence of alcohol, he damaged tube lights erected as part of Ramzan celebrations in Zaheer Street on Sunday night.”

In retaliation, he was beaten up by a group from the other community. The same day, youth from both communities started gearing up for a confrontation.

“The next day, around 2.30 pm, J Masthan of Senur village was assaulted at a Tasmac shop by S Nandhakumar, S Santhosh and S Raji of the same village. They were relatives of Yuvaraja. Masthan suffered injuries on his face.”

Things didn’t end up there. A group from Kalathumedu allegedly went to the other community’s enclave around 8.30 pm and damaged lights erected as part of Ramzan celebrations, two-wheelers parked on the road and thrashed its members.

In retaliation, a team went from Kalathumedu and damaged cars, water tanks and houses. Stones were pelted on houses and an idol placed on the wall of Vinayanagar Temple got slightly damaged. Subsequently, a team of cops rushed to the spot and about 50 policemen were deployed throughout the night.

The arrested are M Selvam (21), M Prathap (23), M Venkatesan (24), J Karthick (24), K Jagan (24) and P Ezhumalai (27) of Kalathumedu from one community. S Nandhakumar (39), S Santhosh (31) and S Raji (19) were also picked up for beating up Masthan.Five from the other community - Mohamed Khan (37), S Sulthan (26), M Aljaskhan (24) and Nizamuddin (21)- were also arrested.

On Tuesday, groups from both communities laid a siege to Viruthampattu Police Station seeking action against culprits. Katpadi DSP Manickavel pacified the protesters and assuring them of prompt action.