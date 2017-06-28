MADURAI: A class II student was killed after the compound wall of the Thiruparankundram Panchayat Union Primary School fell on her, on Tuesday. The wall collapsed when it was hit by a water lorry. Two others, including a six-year-old girl, are undergoing treatment at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai.

According to police sources, the seven-year-old deceased has been identified as Pavithra of Mettu Street, Thiruparankundram, daughter of Pitchai and Bhavani. Pavithra’s mother Bhavani and a sixth standard student of the school, K Anusree, were injured in the incident. The police have arrested the lorry driver, Arunkumar (24) of Thirumangalam, who came to supply drinking water to the school.

Police sources said that the school, with a strength of 370 students, did not have drinking water facility and an NGO was supplying water to the school. On Tuesday, when Anusree and Pavithra were having lunch in the afternoon, Bhavani was monitoring them, they said.

The sources further said that the water lorry reached the school at that time and was approaching the school in reverse. Apparently, due to the carelessness of driver Arunkumar, the lorry hit the compound wall (near the arch of the school), the sources added.

The impact of the hit caused the wall to collapse and it fell on the two girls and Bhavani. The trio was rescued from the debris and rushed to the nearby government hospital from where they were referred to the GRH. The doctors at GRH declared Pavithra brought dead.

Some locals and the kin of Pavithra staged a protest in front of the school demanding relief for the family and provision of basic facilities for the school. The district administration pacified the protestors and assured them that their demands would be met.