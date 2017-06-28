TIRUVANNAMALAI: IN a shocking incident, a 34-year-old woman with her hands and legs tied with ropes and injuries on her face, was found battling for life in a gunny bag on Cheyyar river bed near Kannamangalam on Tuesday morning.

The gunny bag was first spotted by a few locals of Pudupalayam village around 5.30 am on Tuesday. The woman was taken out of the bag and rushed to the primary health centre in Kannamangalam. Later, she was shifted to the Vellore Medical College Hospital, where her condition is said to be stable.

The victim was identified as P Aruna alias Maheswari, a native of Pudupalayam near Santhavasal. Her husband Pachaiyappan (39) is a bus conductor and the couple has two children.

According to police, Aruna and Pachaiyappan have been engaged in frequent quarrels over family issues. There were tiffs between Aruna and her in-laws. Four days ago, she had lodged a complaint at the Arani All Women Police Station alleging that her husband and in-laws were physically assaulting her for money.

Aruna’s brother Gajendran said that based on his sister’s complaint, the police had initiated an inquiry.

Infuriated by this, Aruna was allegedly beaten up by her husband’s family members throughout the night before they dumped her alive on the river bed. In his police complaint, Gajendren alleged that Aruna’s husband Pachaiyappan and mother-in-law Anjalai assaulted her on Monday night. Later, they bound Aruna, shoved her into a gunny bag and dumped it in the Cheyyar river bed in the wee hours of Tuesday.

However, the police were sceptical, claiming the woman was making contradictory statements.