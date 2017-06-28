PUDUCHERRY: In the cold war between Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and the Congress government led by CM V Narayanasamy, the former seems to be one up presently.

The L-G’s complaint to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a probe into the PG medical admission in private colleges conducted by State-run Centralised Admission Committee (Centac) has yielded desired results. Taking up the complaint on file, the CBI on Tuesday raided the Centac office. An eight-member team conducted the raid for about 7 hours and left the office with two boxes containing documents.

It was on June 19 Bedi shot a complaint to the investigating agency demanding an inquiry into what she claimed was fraud, deceit, cheating and breach of trust committed by private medical colleges on their own and in connivance with officials of Centac and others involved directly or indirectly by omission or commission.

“The CBI has been requested to investigate acts of omission and commission and step in at the earliest to save evidence from being either diluted or destroyed,” Bedi had tweeted after visiting Centac office during counselling. Her complaint was seen as a reply to the challenge posed by the CM to prove allegations of corruption against politicians and Centac officials.

In the meantime, the four deemed medical institutions declined to admit students allotted seats under government quota by Centac on an interim fee of `10 lakh in accordance with the order of the Madras HC. These institutions had stated that there were no seats in courses in which they were allotted seats by Centac.

“It appears that the private medical colleges have already sold those seats much before the closure of counselling. Hence, the colleges are in serious contempt,” said Bedi. Meanwhile, the writ petition on contempt committed by colleges is coming up for hearing before the Chief Justice of HC on June 28.