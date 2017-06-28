CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has notified draft rules for the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in land Acquisition Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Compensation, Rehabilitation and Resettlement) Rules 2017, four years after the Centre had passed the Act.

Under the rules, a State Social Impact Assessment Unit (TNSSIA) would be set up to ensure that social impact assessment studies are commissioned and conducted by an empanelled Social Impact Agency (SIA).

The unit, under the revenue administration, would invite applications from departments of recognised universities and colleges and organisations for empanelment as social impact assessment agencies.

Based on land assessment, land records and field verification, the SIA report shall provide an accurate estimate of the number of affected families and those displaced.

Once the report is ready, a public hearing should be held by giving a notice not less than 15 days.

The draft rules which were notified on June 9 would be taken into consideration after expiry of 30 day period, said sources.

During the period, suggestions from people would be taken into consideration and public hearings conducted in local language.

Meanwhile, the State government would also be setting up Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Authority which could be headed by a sitting or retired district judge or a legal practitioner as per the draft rules.

The draft rule also has a provision for reversion of unutilised land if not put to use five years after acquisition.

The draft rules could help in resolving compensation issue over Phase II extension of Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) from Velachery to St Thomas Mount.

The delay in according compensation under the new act was blamed on administrative reasons following pressure from Madras High court.

Possible solution for payout issue

