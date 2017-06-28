CHENNAI: Hitting out at the government for not having taken proper action even after the Income Tax Department writing to the Chief Secretary over the alleged gutka payoffs, political parties on Tuesday sought stringent action, including suspension, against the officials involved.

DMK leader M K Stalin described the State’s failure to act on the issue as ‘shameful.’ Besides seeking a judicial probe, he urged the Chief Minister to suspend the officials concerned for a fair investigation.

“I urge the chief minister to take stringent action against the police and other officials involved by constituting a probe headed by a High Court judge,” he said in a statement here on Tuesday.

He further stressed that all officials, including the Police Commissioner concerned, must be placed under suspension so that they could provide cooperation to the probe. Recalling a letter written by the then Chennai Police Commissioner S George regarding the issue, Stalin noted he had promptly asked the then CM O Panneerselvam to order a judicial inquiry.

PMK founder S Ramadoss also pressed for severe action against the erring officials. “If the men in power have conscience, they must take tough action against those involved in gutka and sand mining scams,” he said in a statement.