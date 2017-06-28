CHENNAI: THE incident of offering bribe in the form of money to the tune of crores of rupees as well as gold worth an equivalent amount would have a direct and incontrovertible link with the motion of confidence which is the subject matter of the main petition, M K Stalin, DMK working president and the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, asserted on Tuesday.

In his rejoinder to the counter-affidavits filed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy and Assembly Secretary in response to his earlier main PIL, Stalin said the sting operation has only brought corroborative evidence in support of his allegation against the motion of confidence moved by the Chief Minister on the floor of the House on February 18.

It needed a thorough probe by CBI and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) into the operation, he added. The main PIL sought to declare the confidence motion as null and void. In his additional petition, Stalin demanded probe into the same by CBI and DRI.

Referring to the Chief Minister’s submission that the additional plea for CBI probe travelled beyond the scope of the main petition, Stalin said the sting operation telecast by two private TV channels has only brought out corroborative evidence in support of his earlier allegation and therefore, the additional prayer for probe, fell entirely within the scope of the main plea.

Serious allegations of offering and receiving huge amounts of unaccounted money and gold require investigation by the competent agencies under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Customs Act, Income Tax Act and Prevention of Money Laundering Act, Stalin added.

Even after the direction of TN Governor to take appropriate action into the allegation, inaction on the part of the Speaker is a relevant fact, which established the mala fides on his part, he said.

Stalin had prayed the court to pass an interim order directing the two investigating agencies to conduct complete investigation on the sting operation and seize all relevant evidence.