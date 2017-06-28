CHENNAI: In a country where the story of political parties come almost exclusively in hagiographic editions, the latest one that claims to explain the history of the ruling AIADMK comes from an unlikely source - its political rival Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss.

Ramadoss’s book, ‘The Kazhagam’s Story: AIADMK from the beginning till now’, is yet to go out to the critics, but it is safe to assume that the doctor’s pill would be quite bitter for the ruling party faithful. This critical account, which traces AIADMK’s history from the time matinee idol MG Ramachandran played a role in M Karunanidhi taking over the reins as leader of DMK, will be released on July 3 at Perambalur.

In attempting to tell the story of a party that was formed and nurtured by a monolithic leadership, Ramadoss has taken a decidedly iconoclastic line in narrating the story of what now is the third biggest party in Lok Sabha. The targets, hence, is the larger-than-life persona of two AIADMK icons - party founder and former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran and his successor J Jayalalithaa - and their worship by a section of the population that ‘went beyond rational understanding.’

“While it may be possible that those over the age of 50 may know how the AIADMK came to be, youngsters have no idea. It was a party without ideologies, based solely on the glamorous on-screen image of its leaders. It still is today,” the statement from the party HQ quoted Ramadoss on explaining the reason for him writing the history of a rival. Since its formation in the late 1980s, PMK has been an on-again, off-again ally of AIADMK over several elections.

DMK appears to feature in the book, but only fleetingly. “If the DMK is the fountain of corruption, AIADMK is a tsunami,” the statement read, noting the irony as the latter was touted as the antidote for DMK’s corruption when it was first founded.

While the book may seek to shape the young population’s understanding of the foundations of AIADMK, the timing and nature of the book may hint at PMK’s own political aspirations this time around, believe experts. “A book on the AIADMK at this point of time may be seen as a move to make the most of the haunted house that is AIADMK now- united only by power. Although PMK is not welcome in the DMK, they may be testing the waters,” said professor Ramu Manivannan of the Department of Politics and Public Administration, University of Madras.

Political analyst Stalin Rajangam pointed to the perception of discomfort between Stalin and the VCK, and noted that the PMK may either be looking to form an alliance or present itself as an alternative. “With Rajini now in the ring, they may look to cement their place before it’s too late,” he said, recalling the time when Rajinikanth had spoken out against sandalwood smuggler Veerappan when the PMK had attempted to project him as a Vanniyar hero.