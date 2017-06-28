CHENNAI: A FORMER City Public Prosecutor attached to the City Civil Court ML Jegan has moved the Madras High Court with a writ petition challenging his ouster from the post.

Justice M Duraiswamy, before whom the petition to quash an order dated June 2 of Home department came up for hearing on Tuesday, referred it to the first bench headed by Chief Justice Indira Banerjee, before which PILs relating to appointment of law officers, are pending.

Jegan was appointed as CPP on July 12, 2011 and ousted on June 2 last. Advocate Gowri Ashokan has been given the additional charge of CPP post.

He contended that no reason was given for his termination by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department. The appointment of law officers to the district courts should be done by the District Collector’s office and the present appointment was made without following the due process of law. As per Sec. 24 (4) and (5) of CrPC, the consent of the Principal Sessions Judge, Chennai, is needed for appointment of CPP and no such opinion was sought for by the authorities concerned in the appointment of Gowri.