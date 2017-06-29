CHENNAI: Justice K Venkataraman, a retired judge of the Madras High Court, has been appointed as the Administrator of the TN Medical Council to carry on its day-to-day functions and to hold elections within three months.

Justice M Duraiswamy made the appointment while disposing of a writ petition from T Sadagopan, a council member, on Wednesday. After hearing elaborate arguments of petitioner’s senior counsel P Wilson and Isaac Mohanlal, senior counsel for K Senthil, former president of TN Council, who also gave the consent, the judge made the appointment.

The judge said the Administrator should administer the day-to-day affairs of the council, including the financial transactions from the date of assuming office till a new set of office-bearers take charge.

The Administrator shall have cheque signing powers and to operate the bank account. He should have the powers of signing all certificates.

He should conduct the election to the council as quickly as possible, preferably within three months. It is open to him to get adequate police protection at the time of the election.

It is also open to the Administrator to appoint a Registrar, either the present one or some other person on a temporary basis i.e. till the new council takes charge after the election. It will be open to the newly-elected council members to appoint a permanent Registrar. The Administrator can get the assistance of any advocate or any such person of his choice at the time of conducting election.