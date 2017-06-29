CHENNAI: The DMK and allies walked out of the Assembly on Wednesday after the Speaker disallowed their plea for a discussion on the alleged gutka payoffs. Leader of Opposition MK Stalin sought to raise the issue during the Zero Hour, for which Speaker P Dhanapal refused permission. The DMK members raised slogans waving photocopies of two newspapers stalling proceedings for a while.

Stalin and Deputy Leader of Opposition Durai Murugan were engaged in a fight with Speaker who said discussions based on media reports could not be entertained. However, after a brief argument, Stalin was allowed to register the issue, but within moments, the Speaker stopped him from proceeding further on the matter.

Amid slogan shouting, DMK legislators stepped out of the House. Members of Congress and IUML too followed suit. Talking to reporters, Stalin demanded resignation of Minister C Vijaya Basker over gutka payoffs. ENS