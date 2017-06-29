CHENNAI: Even as the two warring factions of the AIADMK are sketching out elaborate plans to commemorate party founder and former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran’s centenary celebrations,

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced large scale celebrations, which will begin in Madurai on Friday.

On Wednesday, the Chief Minister released the logo and promotional CD for the celebrations. The logo and CD were received by Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker and party propaganda secretary M Thambidurai and Forest Minister ‘Dindigul’ C Srinivasan, respectively.

An official press release said celebrations have been scheduled in other districts also, before a grand culmination in Chennai in January next year.

Palaniswami, Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal, ministers Sellur K Raju and R B Udhayakumar and Thambidurai are expected to participate in the inaugural event at Pandikovil at Amma Thidal in Madurai at 5 pm. Amid reports of both factions trying to rope in PM Narendra Modi for their respective fetes, there is no indication whether he would come.