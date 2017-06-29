CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court has directed the State government to grant promotion forthwith to G Rani, presently working as Superintending Engineer, Institutional Capacity Enhancement and Road Safety, as a regular Chief Engineer in the Highways Department and grant her all consequential benefits thereto.

The court gave the direction while allowing a writ appeal from Rani on June 23 last. Since Rani had already availed the monetary benefit in the pay scale of Special Chief Engineer from June 24 last, she is to be treated as regular Chief Engineer till her retirement, the judges said.

Accepting the arguments of S Thanka Sivan, the bench observed that Rani was deprived of her promotion to the post of Chief Engineer, whereas, her two juniors were promoted as Chief Engineers vide GO dated November 25, 2016. That being the case, the appellant should have been given promotion from June 1 last itself, as she was holding the post of Superintending Engineer from January 31, 2016 and was having more than one year service left behind, the judges said.

The bench also struck down a GO dated January 9, 2008 which fixed the crucial date as July 15 of every year for preparation of panel for promotion to the post of Chief Engineer, as it was contrary and arbitrary to the earlier principles.