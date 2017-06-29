CHENNAI: The Goods and Services Tax (GST), to be enforced from July 1, will be beneficial to all, including traders and customers, as prices of products will reduce while production will go up, said Finance minister D Jayakumar on Wednesday.

He was participating in a seminar on GST organised by the State Commercial Taxes and Registration Department for traders and small businesses, along with Commercial Taxes minister K C Velumani.

He said GST will reform the existing complicated tax structure and replace several taxes levied by both central and state governments with a single nationwide tax thereby creating a single market.

Giving an example of prices coming down, the minister said post GST the cost of a product worth `2 lakh manufactured in Nagpur and sold to a customer in Chennai will reduce by nearly ` 20,000 due to a single tax structure.

He said the former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa strived to protect the financial autonomy of the State.

“There was initial opposition to GST as Tamil Nadu, being a social welfare State, needed money. She was insistent that the State’s loss should be compensated by the Centre,” Jayakumar said. Jayakumar also said the GST council, which comprises finance ministers of all States, would decide the tax rates and the council had already reduced the tax on 66 items.

C Chandramouli, Additional Chief Secretary, Commercial Taxes and Registration Department, said over 90 per cent traders in the State had already registered themselves in the GST Network.

“Since businesses in the State are already dealing with IT systems in the existing taxation system, migrating to highly technology-enabled GST will not be a major problem”, he said.

C P Rao, Chief Commissioner, Service Tax (Chennai zone) said GST would enable economic integration of the country and help to reduce inflation. He also said it will eliminate inefficiency of previous tax system by totally removing the overlapping of State and Central taxes.