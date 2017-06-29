CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the 1,000 year-old Sri Sowriraja Perumal temple at Thirukannapuram in Nagapattinam district to hold Brahmotsavam after conducting the ‘Prayaschittam’ (a corrective measure), as per schedule.

The court gave the permission while disposing of a PIL on Wednesday. Since a consensus has been arrived at between the temple Fit-Person and the petitioner, the direction is given, the court said.

The court directed the Nagai SP to give all assistance that may be necessary to maintain law and order. It also directed that the petitioner and the temple officials to act in tandem and ensure that the functions are conducted smoothly.

According to petitioner, temple EO K Krishnakumar had taken a unilateral decision to conduct Balalayam in the temple. Petitioner prayed for a direction to the temple management to conduct Brahmotsavam after performing necessary Prayaschittam, as specified in Agama Sastras.