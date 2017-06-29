CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister for Commercial Taxes K C Veeramani told the Assembly that the government might consider reducing the registration fee recently hiked if the revenue accrued through property registration reached satisfactory levels.

Replying to calling attention motions moved by Congress’ S Vijayadharani and DMK’s S Sudharsanam, the Minister said that despite the hike in registration fee from 1 per cent to 4 per cent, the government would incur a loss of Rs 430 crore per year by way of reducing guideline value.

In order to make good the loss incurred due to reduction in guideline value, the government decided to increase registration fee to four per cent for documents relating to conveyance, exchange, gift and settlement among non-family members, he said.

Stating that the recent steps have led to a spurt in registration, Veeramani said `70 crore was earned as revenue a single day last week. “On a single day, Friday last, 15,000 documents were registered. This fetched the government `70 crore. If revenue accrued through registration is encouraging, government may consider slashing it to 3 per cent from 4 per cent,” he said.

The Minister recalled that a panel was formed regarding the issue and it had visited several States before finalising the guideline value and registration fee.

Earlier, raising the issue, Vijayadharani expressed concern over the registration fee hike and feared the return of stagnation.

Sudharsanam sought the government to take steps as per the recommendations of Justice Ramanathan Committee.