CHENNAI: The move by Union government to divest 100 per cent holding in the Kamarajar Port at Ennore has resulted in a local MLA urging Chief Minister Eddapadi K Palaniswamy in the Assembly to buy the port.

Congress MLA from Vilavancode Vijayadharani urged the Chief Minister that the State should buy the entire stake of Kamarajar Port, which is being held by Chennai Port and Kamarajar Port.

This comes as the core group of secretaries on disinvestment, headed by the cabinet secretary, has already approved the sale of Kamarajar Port, a public sector entity which has also been favoured by government think tank Niti Aayog.

She also urged the Chief Minister to intervene in controlling the price of sand which increases nearly 40 times when it reaches her constituency.

The Chief Minister while replying said that currently sand quarries had a capacity to cater to 6,000 trucks. This is way below the demand for 10,000 trucks a day. We will soon be opening up more quarries,” he said.

Meanwhile, K A Pandiyan, AIADMK MLA, urged the Chief Minister to throw open Poes Garden (residence of the late Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa) for the public.