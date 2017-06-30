SALEM: The doctors in the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) performed postmortem on a highly decomposed body in an open place here, much to the shock of the people.

The postmortem room, functioning on the rear side of the hospital, has been functioning in a new building since last year.

On Wednesday, a highly decomposed body was brought in for postmortem. The workers then asked the relatives of several deceased persons to move out of the postmortem building and then closed the entrance gate.

Later, the body was brought out and the doctors performed autopsy in the open. Due to the foul smell emanating from the body, many people in the vicinity developed giddiness and started to vomit. People residing in the area also experienced the stench.

When contacted, GMKMCH Dean Kanagaraj said the doctors performed autopsy outside the postmortem hall as the body was in a highly decomposed state. “But such incidents should be avoided in future. We have strictly instructed the doctors concerned not to make such mistakes again,” he said.