CHENNAI: A leading beedi manufacturer in the State is under the scanner of Income Tax department for alleged unaccounted investment in Dubai and evading taxes to the tune of `90 crore.

Income Tax department source told Express that Syed Beedi, which came under the scanner of Income Tax, has allegedly evaded taxes worth `90 crore.

The company evaded taxes by manufacturing and selling the product in Tamil Nadu and raising the bills in Nellore, charged officials.

In Tamil Nadu, Syed Beedi has to pay 12 per cent VAT on beedi, while in Nellore, the owner need not pay taxes.

“They will show that the sale has happened only in Nellore and not in Tamil Nadu, though a majority of sale happens only in Tamil Nadu,” the official said.

“The tax evasion during the last four years in Chennai alone is estimated to be worth `10 crore,” the source added.

Nearly 63 premises were searched by Income Tax sleuths in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Chhattisgarh. The searches are continuing.