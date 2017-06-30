Fire rages at the Ariyamangalam dump yard in Tiruchy for the second day on Thursday. Smoke and fumes reduced visibility and affected life | M K Ashok kumar

TIRUCHY: The fire at the Corporation dumpyard in Ariyamangalam has not died down. The major blaze continued for the second straight day on Thursday, the arterial roads, including the Thanjavur-Tiruchy NH67 and Oil Mill Road in Ariyamangalam are under a cloud of dense smoke, making vehicles proceed with the headlamps on.

Though the Fire and Rescue Services personnel are involved in the extinguishing operation round the clock since Wednesday noon, it seems the massive fire spread across the 47 acres of dumpyard would take at least two more days to completely subside.

According to the Corporation, the fire that was first noticed in the dumpyard on Wednesday noon was said to have spread to other mounds of waste spread across the dumpyard, located 15 km away from the city.

Though as much as 415 tonnes of waste were bound to dumpyard every day, owing to the segregated waste collection over the past three weeks, officials said about 119 tonnes of waste were not sent to the dumpyard instead they were sent for recycling.

However, this was not enough to prevent the woes of Ariyamangalam locals, with the noon temperature in Tiruchy hovering above 35 degrees Celsius, inflammable material dumped along with the domestic waste was said to have sparked off the fire in one portion of the mound, further aggravated by high-velocity winds during the evening hours.

As many as 10 fire service vehicles, including two from Pudukkottai and two from Thanjavur districts, were roped in the process to control the fire from spreading further. However, the fire service personnel said the strong winds were a challenge to them.

Speaking to Express, G Sathyanarayana, Deputy Director (in-charge), Central region, Tamil Nadu Fire and

Rescue Services, said, “The flames have been completely put out but we could not prevent the emanating smoke which has completely covered the eastern portion of the dumpyard. We are repeatedly wetting all the waste mounds in a cycle so that fire would not spread. If only rain lashes the vicinity for a few hours, the situation could be completely brought under control else it may take a few days.”

As many as 10 tanker lorries of the Corporation were stationed by the urban civic body to supply water constantly. Seven wards of the Corporation, including ward numbers 7, 28, 29, 30, 60, 61, and 62, are facing the heat owing to the frequent fire in the dumpyard, he added.