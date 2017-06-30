DINDIGUL: Following the clash over transportation of cattle in Palani on Wednesday, an FIR has been filed against over 10 people, including CPM convener Pichamuthu.

Condemning the attack during which Hindu Munnani cadre were injured, around 250 cadre belonging to BJP, Hindu Munnani, VHP, Shiva Sena and Hindu Makkal Katchi staged a protest near Palani Bus Stand Roundana on Thursday.

The clash erupted when a mini-van carrying cattle was intercepted by Ramanuja Jeeyar. He later lodged a complaint with the Palani Taluk police station citing that Senthil, a farmer, was transporting cattle against norms.