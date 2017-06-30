Shepherds graze their herd at the dry Krishna Raja Sagara dam in Karnataka, where the water level stands at 69 ft as against the full capacity of 124.80 ft | Udayashankar S

CHENNAI: The delayed arrival of monsoon in Karnataka has caused concern since poor rainfall in the Cauvery river’s catchment area would mean the State may not release much water for Tamil Nadu this year as well.

While the south-west monsoon usually arrives in the first week of June, it arrived around 20 days late this year. However, there is a silver lining as Karnataka officials feel the catchment areas in Kodagu district have received between 60 mm and 120 mm of daily rainfall for the last five days. If this continues, the inflow in the Krishna Raja Sagara reservoir in Mandya district would improve considerably.

Currently, the water level at Krishna Raja Sagara stands at 69 ft as against the full capacity of 124.80 ft. As per official statistics, the catchment area of the reservoir has received a rainfall of 1,379 mm since January (till Wednesday) against the normal rainfall of 2,500 mm. Last year, the rainfall in the same period was around 1,000 mm and 2,300 mm in 2015.

Of the total 9 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) water storage in the reservoir, 4.5 tmcft is dead storage and another 4.5 tmcft is required for drinking water needs for Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mandya cities. “We are expecting good rainfall in coming days that would improve the water flow into Tamil Nadu. As of now, we are maintaining an outflow of about 1,100 cusecs of water into the river,” a Karnataka official said.

So far this year, Karnataka hasn’t released even half of the stipulated quantum of water to Tamil Nadu, according to A Veerappan, former special chief engineer and secretary of Tamil Nadu PWD Senior Engineers Association.

In a normal year, Karnataka has to release 192 tmcft of water in monthly deliveries to Tamil Nadu. This comprises 182 tmcft from the allocated share of Tamil Nadu, including 10 tmcft for environmental purposes.

In a distress year, the allocated shares shall be proportionately reduced among Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. From March to May, Tamil Nadu is entitled to get 2.5 tmcft of water each month. In June alone, 10 tmcft of water should have flowed into the State, sources said.

“Besides fighting for our share of Cauvery water, Tamil Nadu government should also chalk out plans on conserving the floodwaters that flow into the sea every year. As per the statistics, once in every four years, 259.76 tmcft of water is drained into the sea due to lack of proper mechanism to tap it. There are 16,098 tanks in the State maintained by PWD. Each tank is spread across 40 hectares with a cumulative storage capacity of 390 tmcft but due to improper maintenance the tanks have lost the storage capacity considerably,” Veerappan said.