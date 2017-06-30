CHENNAI: Facing allegations that he received Rs 42 lakh as bribe from a popular chewing tobacco firm, Health Minister C Vijaya Basker denied the charges and said he would face it legally.

His statement came in the wake of Income-Tax department alleging that gutka trade flourished in Chennai despite a ban imposed by the State, as the merchant bribed the health minister, Chennai city police commissioner and the municipal commissioner, Food Safety and Central Excise department officials.

This came to light after I-T officials found a diary from MDM gutka’s partner Madhava Rao’s accountant, which contained entries detailing the payments made to officials and the minister.

However, speaking to reporters after the Assembly session on Thursday, Vijaya Basker said he doesn’t know any Madhava Rao, who in his statement to Income tax alleged that he had bribed the minister.

“I will face the issue legally and will come out of it as I had done in the past,” said the minister.

Apart from the State health minister, the then Chennai Police Commissioner, who was at helm on April 21, 2016, May 20, 2016 and June 20, 2016, was allegedly given bribe of `60 lakh in three instalment by Rao.

“These are the incidental expenses incurred by us as we are running the business of manufacture and sale of gutka which is not legally permitted in the State,” said Rao to Income Tax officials after documents were seized from the residence of Rao’s accountant.

The minister said the team that was formed to curb the sale of gutka had seized and destroyed a total of 544.59 tonnes of gutka and pan masala till April 2017. Also, during raids in Chennai under the supervision of railway police, a total of 80 tonnes of gutka was seized and destroyed.