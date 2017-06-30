MADURAI: The Railway board has agreed to include regional languages, including Tamil, in the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS). The approval was recently given by the Indian Railway Board in New Delhi to include regional languages in the UTS software.

Before its introduction, regional languages were present in the computerised tickets issued to passengers, said P Edward Jeni, Secretary, Kanniyakumari District Railway Users Association.

Railway staff members said that in 2005, computerised tickets were issued with text in the regional languages. “The inclusion of regional languages is thus not new,” added Jeni.

When unreserved tickets were first computerised in 2005, they were printed in the respective regional languages with text in Hindi and English also. However, after the introduction of the UTS towards the end of 2005, the two-language format came into being, with the officials saying that the software was designed to generate text only in English and Hindi.

After members of the Passenger Amenities Committee addressed the issue at a meeting held in New Delhi, the decision to include 22 regional languages in the UTS software designed by the CRIS was taken. Official sources said that the change would be implemented over a period of six months as CRIS has to first translate and then implement the text in the software.