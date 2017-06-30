CHENNAI: A convict from Puzhal Prison was found missing from the premises on Thursday. Prison sources said the convict, K Jayaraj (30) was sentenced to life imprisonment in a case of murder at Valasaravakkam and was lodged in prison from 2009.

“As he had been in prison for a relatively long while, he was allowed to go out of his prison cell like many others,” said a source. “On Thursday, as usual he was brought with about 20 others to the garden. When the convicts were being taken back to their cells around 4.30 pm, it was realised that Jayaraj was missing.”

The source said a police complaint has not been lodged yet as it is still unclear if he escaped from prison or he is hiding in some place in the prison.

“We did check the place and could not find him, but we cannot be sure if he has escaped from the prison yet,” said the source. “He is wearing his prison uniform and we are continuing to search for him within the premises.”

If Jayaraj had escaped, he would have been the first convict to have escaped from Puzhal prison.