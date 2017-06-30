CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday made several announcements linked to the departments of power, industries, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), social welfare and welfare of the differently-abled under Rule 110 of the State Assembly.

The announcements included setting up of 128 sub-stations across TN for Rs 1,347 crore, measures for strengthening the power infrastructure in Chennai metropolitan city for Rs 1,800 crore and setting up of a new 400 KV sub-station at Manalmedu in Nagapattinam district for Rs 650 crore.

Palaniswami said a new gas-insulated switchgear 400KV sub-station would be set up at Koyambedu for Rs 1,300 crore. Similarly, to strengthen the power infrastructure in Chennai metropolitan city, 314 high tension transformers would be upgraded. Installation of new 33/11 KV feeders as well as upgrade on the existing feeders would be taken up for Rs 1,800 crore.

In addition, the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency and Energy Efficiency Services Limited of the NTPC would pave the way for improving performance efficiency, while reducing fossil fuel use. This would be implemented during the next three years with an investment of Rs 11,000 crore.

The Chief Minister also announced that 128 sub-stations, including four 230 KV sub-stations, 44 110-KV sub-stations and 80 30 -KV sub-stations would be set up across the State for Rs 1,347 crore.

A 500 MW ultra mega solar photovoltaic power park would be set up at Narippaiyur and adjacent villages in Ramnad district for Rs 2,350 crore on Engineering Procurement Construction basis.

For Industries Department, the CM said a multi-modal logistics park would be set up at Puzhuthivakkam and Vayalur villages in Tiruvallur district for Rs 1,295 crore by the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation and the National Highways Authority.

Palaniswami said the SIPCOT Tuticorin Industrial Complex Stage II would be set up in 1,600 acres at West Veerapandiapuram and Meelavittan villages. In the first two years, infrastructure would be provided for Rs 60 crore.

Through this venture, Rs 500 crore worth investments and direct employment to 10,000 people and indirect employment to 20,000 people would be made possible.

For the MSME sector, Palaniswami said three industrial complexes would be set up at Mulluvadi and Nagaleri villages in Vellore district, Yenampakkam village in Tiruvallur district and Periyakolapadi and Kannakurukkai villages in Tiruvannamalai districts, for Rs 77 crore.

Improving infrastructure, including setting up of storage

godowns and administrative buildings, would be done in Erode district. These measures would help 980 marginal industries.

