CHENNAI: The controversy over alleged bribe for those in top echelons for allowing illegal sale of gutka rocked the Assembly for the second day on Thursday, which led to yet another walk out by the opposition that refused to be mollified by the Chief Minister’s reply.

Raising the issue during zero hour, Leader of Opposition M K Stalin said there was an allegation that income tax evasion to the tune of `250 crore took place in the illegal sale of gutka. Later, the IT department also found that `40 crore was paid as bribe to top officials and a minister for allowing the sale of gutka and mava.

The Chief Minister should take action the officials and the minister involved in this and a CBI investigation should be ordered into this issue, Stalin demanded. The chief minister said Chennai city police commissioner, in his letter dated December 22, 2016 conveyed to the State home secretary that some anti-social elements, in connivance with the police department in Chennai, had been helping the manufacture and sale of gutka and mava.

“At present, the issue is under investigation by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption. Besides, hearing a petition, the Madras HC bench comprising the then Chief Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice M Sundar, on January 27, observed that the city police commissioner himself had sought an investigation into the issue. Further, the bench had also observed, ‘We see no reason why the court should step into this issue when the authorities themselves are conscious of the gravity of the issue’ and dismissed the petition,” said the Chief Minister, ruling out the demand for CBI probe.

However, this did not satisfy the opposition members, as the latest disclosures in the matter linked senior officers including former Chennai city police commissioners. Expressing dissatisfaction over the Chief Minister’s reply, Stalin led his colleagues in a walk-out. DMK’s allies Congress and IUML, too, followed suit.