CHENNAI: Steps are being taken to arrest the DSP Khader Batcha and others, who had allegedly sold antique idols to smugglers, the Idol Wing IG Pon Manickavel told the HC on Thursday.

When the writ petition from advocate ‘Elephant’ G Rajendran came up before Justice R Mahadevan today, the IG appeared as directed on June 27.

When the judge asked him about the whereabouts of the accused and why they had not been arrested yet, the IG said that they were very much in Chennai. Replying to another question, Manickavel told the judge about the personnel strength of the Idol Wing.

The judge adjourned the matter by a day with a directive to him to file an affidavit.

The petitioner prayed for a directive to the authorities to transfer the idol theft case, involving crores of rupees in Virudhunagar district, from the Idol Wing to the CBCID.

According to Rajendran, he found a cover under his car wiper on April 12 last, which stated that one Arockiaraj of Aladipatty in Aruppukottai taluk found two panchaloha idols — Sivagamy Amman and Siva Parvathy — on a pedestal. Instead of handing those over to the police, they tried to sell them to a foreigner in collusion with one Santhanam. However, two cops caught them red-handed and handed them over to Khader Batcha. He, instead of taking action against the miscreants, sold the idols to another smuggler for `15 lakh.

On a complaint, DSP Ashok Natarajan of the Idol Wing CID registered a case against Khader Batcha and Subburaj and the case was pending before the Chief Juidicial Magistrate Court, Srivilliputhur.

The case was now being handled by another inspector, who could not effectively probe the case as the accused was a DSP.

Contending that the fence was eating the crops, the petitioner prayed the court to transfer the case to the CBCID.