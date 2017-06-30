TIRUVANNAMALAI: A day after a 30-year-old woman was rescued from the Cheyyar river bed near Kannamangalam with her hands and legs tied, her father-in-law was arrested on Thursday. Her mother-in-law is still at large. P Aruna alias Maheshwari was bundled off in a gunny bag onto the river bed.

Aruna is a native of Pudupalayam near Santhavasal and her husband Pachaiyappan (35) works as a private bus conductor. The couple has two children aged 12 and eight.

Police sources said after marriage, the couple lived in Pachaiyappan’s father S Sekar’s (56) house in Pudupalayam for several years. However, due to frequent quarrels between Aruna and her mother-in-law Anjalai (46), Pachaiyappan and his family moved out of the house and started living in Santhavasal.

A few months ago, as Sekar was in efforts to find a bride for his younger son, his relatives began questioning as to why his elder son was staying away. Many proposals were also rejected.

Upset over this, Sekar approached Pachaiyappan and requested him to stay with them at least for a couple of months. The father also promised son a portion of his properties and Pachaiyappan and his family returned home in April 2017. Since then, Aruna had been picking up quarrels over property.

“This infuriated Sekar and Anjalai and on June 27, Sekar with the help of Anjali tied her legs, bundled into a gunny bag before throwing into the riverbed from a bridge. Sekar said no one helped him in the act,” said police inspector Jaya Prakash.