Rebel MPs meet President, seek probe into Jayalalithaa's death

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing strong doubts over the circumstances surrounding the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who died on December 5 at her hospital bed, MPs belonging to O Panneerselvam faction of the AIADMK submitted a memorandum to the President seeking a high level probe.

The dissident faction’s presidium chairman E Madhusudhanan announced that they would observe a one-day fast in Chennai to press for the probe. In the national capital, Dr V Maitreyan, Rajya Sabha Member, led the delegation and submitted the memorandum enlisting the suspicions over the circumstances under which the late Supremo of AIADMK was taken to the Apollo Hospitals on September 22 last.

“We urged the President to take steps for a high level inquiry, either by a judicial commission or by the Central Bureau of Investigation,” he told reporters.

It was learnt that the rebel MPs have submitted some evidence to prove their point regarding “suspicious circumstances”. Dispelling the argument that none was allowed to see her because of septicaemia, he said even Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and the number two in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet O Panneerselvam were not allowed have a glimpse.

Maitreyan, an oncologist by profession, wondered whether the hospital management had obtained consent of the blood relatives when it “allowed medical cessation”. PR Sundaram, MP, said they had sought a comprehensive probe into circumstances that preceded hospitalisation as well.

The MP said there were several doubts lingering in the minds of the party cadre and the public about the statements made by the hospital at the instance of Sasikala looking quite contrary to the fact. On the hospital’s stance in the court that photos were not released because Jayalalithaa had asked them not to do so, he asked what evidence they have to prove this.