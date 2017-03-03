MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday stayed until further orders the proceedings before the Melur Judicial Magistrate Court on a maintenance petition filed by a couple of Melur, who claimed actor Dhanush as their son.

When the couple’s counsel insisted that the court issue a direction to conduct the DNA test on the actor to prove the paternity, Justice G Chockalingam adjourned the matter to March 9.

In his petition, Dhanush alias Dhanush K Raja of T Nagar in Chennai, said Kathiresan and his wife K Meenakshi had moved the Melur JM court claiming that he was their son.

When the petition came up on Thursday, Dhanush’s counsel submitted that the couple had sought a direction for DNA test but it could be allowed only when a prima facie was found in their request. The court should come to a conclusion whether the test was needed or not.

Counsel prayed that the HC should dispense with the appearance of Dhanush before the trial court, where the maintenance petition is to be tried on Friday, and also grant stay of the proceedings. The court asked the Melur couple’s counsel as to why the couple had filed a plea for DNA test now, instead of at the initial stage (of the case).