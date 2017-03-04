CHENNAI: With five more fishermen from the State nabbed by the Sri Lankan navy late on Thursday – the third incident in the day – Tamil Nadu Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene urgently to secure the release of the detained fishermen and boats, the numbers of which have increased to 53 and 123 after the latest incident.

The St Anthony’s Church festival on Katchatheevu island, which the fishermen from both India and Sri Lanka celebrate with fervour, is just a week away, said Palaniswami, adding: “It would be a very fitting gesture if the fishermen and their boats are released from custody before the festival to enable all of them to participate in the festivities happily.” This was CM’s second letter to Modi in as many days.

The latest apprehension was that of a five-member team which set sail from Pamban fishing base in Ramanathapuram, who were detained in the late hours of Thursday, according to information reaching here. The men and their boats have been taken to Talaimannar in Sri Lanka.

This came close on the heels of the arrest of 13 fishermen in two teams in the wee hours of Thursday.

There were 35 fishermen in Lankan custody till the beginning of the month, a number that has now gone up to 53. There are also 123 boats that were seized and detained for allegedly fishing in Lankan waters.

The community and the State government allege that Lanka’s refusal to release the boats is part of the strategy against the TN fishermen.