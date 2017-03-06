CHENNAI: With the questions surrounding late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's last days refusing to die down, the Tamil Nadu government, controlled by the VK Sasikala-led faction, obtained the reports prepared by the team of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) who were consulted for Jaya's treatment while she was admitted to Apollo Hospitals.

The contents of the report would be made public soon, said Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar.

On Sunday, with the rebels and others continuing to raise questions about Jaya's death, the government had requested the institute for the visit notes of the team of doctors - for official records.

Following this, papers relating to the visits by the team of doctors from AIIMS to Apollo Hospitals were handed over by V Srinivas Deputy Director Administration AIIMS to State health secretary J Radhakrishnan, at New Delhi on Monday.

This development assumes significance as former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who has announced a protest fast on March 8 demanding an investigation into Jaya's death.

At the Tamil Nadu government's request for expert medical advice, the institute had deployed a team of senior specialists to visit Chennai five times between October 5 and December 6, 2016 under the leadership of Dr GC Khilnani, professor in the Department of Pulmonology.