CHENNAI: A team led by P Raju, Executive Director of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Limited and Pawan Kumar, Cauvery Basin Manager is all set to visit protestors in Neduvasal village at Pudukottai and Karaikal on Wednesday to clarify doubts. Excerpts from an interview

Is there a proposal to extract shale gas or Coal Bed Methane (CBM) in Neduvasal?

No. There were no traces of coal or shale gas when we drilled two oil wells in the area. The private company (GEM lab) that has the contract will take up only conventional oil and gas extraction. Yes, negligible amount of methane along with other gases would flow out during the conventional extraction process, but it would not be fair to call it a ‘methane extraction’ project.

Protestors cite hydraulic fracturing as one of the main reasons to oppose the proposed project. What is your response?

Hydraulic fracturing (HF) happens only when there is scope for shale gas or CBM extraction. That is not necessary here. There is a lot of misconception about HF largely due to social media.

HF is used by countries like the USA when there is a need to extract shale gas at a depth of 3-4 km where there is no porosity for gas to flow. In Neduvasal, HF won’t apply since conventional oil and gas is to be extracted at a depth of 4,500 ft.

Is there a possibility of water contamination?

No. The ground water (used for drinking and irrigation) table is at a maximum depth of 1,000 ft. Depth of oil wells would be four times this level (4,500 ft). And there is no connection between these two water tables.

Does it need large quantities of water? How will produced water, a by-product, be handled?

All we need is 20 to 25 cubic metres of water every day for the first three months. Once oil is found, this water can be recycled and used. Produced water contains heavy metals and after effective treatment, it is injected into a separate and abandoned well.

Does the Neduvasal project pose any health hazard?

The project is clean and safe. None of our workers and officials who are there at the site 24x7 have faced any health hazards. Rumours that the process might cause cancer or lung infection is ridiculous. A public hearing was organised for Neduvasal villagers. We proceeded only after getting their nod.

What about atmospheric emissions?

We have been barred from burning oil. The carbon monoxide factor comes into play only when oil is burnt.

There are allegations of ONGC grabbing farmland.

This is baseless. Lands were acquired on lease through the proper channel for the first few years. Contracts were extended after the presence of oil was confirmed. If no oil is discovered, the site were restored for agriculture. We have restored nearly 20 such sites in the Cuavery basin so far.

Your track record in extracting oil has not been spotless. How do you expect villagers to trust you?

No project is 100% safe. Yes, there have been leakages in oil pipes and we have compensated crop loss or other damages to land appropriately.

If ONGC is so confident about their operations, why was a private player was roped in Neduvasal?

It was a purely economic decision. It was not economically viable for us to transport oil from Neduvasal to our main fields (Thanjavur or Nagapattinam) located 100 km away through pipes. So the Centre floated a bid for smaller players as every bid adds up to the total oil output. We hardly produce 30% of our consumption.

How many wells will the private company drill in Neduvasal?

That is up to GEM Lab. Also There is no restriction on sub contracting.

Locals don’t want the project. Your response?

By dropping this project, what is the message we are sending to the world? What if it repeats in other states? Should we go towards a wooden cart or go towards space?