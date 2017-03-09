CHENNAI: In his first major political statement, AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran slammed opposition leader and DMK working president M K Stalin over his ‘bribe’ remark.



Stalin had earlier said that Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami’s government was run by convicts.



Reacting to this, Dinakaran said the DMK was known for its scams. Calling them “scientific thieves”, he said, “Even Karunanidhi fell at former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s feet to save himself from Sarkaria Commission and allowed Katchatheevu to be ceded as compensation.”



In his statement on Wednesday, he further alleged that Stalin tore his shirt on his own during the February 18 assembly session and added that not all those convicted were guilty. Neither were all those free, innocent.



Dinakaran said Stalin was behind former Chief Minister Panneerselvam’s surprise revolt against the party, which the AIADMK had managed to defeat.