I am the true heir of Jaya, will accept support of OPS: Deepa Jayakumar

CHENNAI: Deepa Jayakumar, niece of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and secretary-cum-treasurer of MGR Amma Deepa Peravai on Thursday reiterated that she was the true heir of Jayalalithaa and will accept the support of faction led by O Panneerselvam if offered.



Deepa said she would oppose the Sasikala faction tooth and nail. The candidate of Sasikala faction would lose deposit in this by-election, she said.



Asked about her stand if the Panneerselvam faction also fields a candidate, Deepa said “There won’t be any change in my mind. In an election, there will be many candidates.”



“I begin my work for the RK Nagar by-election from this moment. I will tell the people of RK Nagar that Amma had sacrificed her life for your sake. Give me her place and I promise to dedicate my life for you,” Deepa said.



Asked whether she would seek the support of OPS, she said “I would not seek the support of anyone; but won’t resist any support if it is offered.”