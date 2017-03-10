Home States Tamil Nadu

I am the true heir of Jaya, will accept support of OPS: Deepa Jayakumar

Deepa Jayakumar, niece of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and secretary-cum-treasurer of MGR Amma Deepa Peravai on Thursday reiterated that she was the true heir of Jayalalithaa and will accept the

Published: 10th March 2017 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2017 12:04 PM

Deepa Jayakumar (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deepa Jayakumar, niece of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and secretary-cum-treasurer of MGR Amma Deepa Peravai on Thursday reiterated that she was the true heir of Jayalalithaa and will accept the support of faction led by O Panneerselvam if offered.


Deepa said she would oppose the Sasikala faction tooth and nail. The candidate of Sasikala faction would lose deposit in this by-election, she said.  


Asked about her stand if the Panneerselvam faction also fields a candidate, Deepa said “There won’t be any change in my mind. In an election, there will be many candidates.”


“I begin my work for the RK Nagar by-election from this moment. I will tell the people of RK Nagar that Amma had sacrificed her life for your sake. Give me her place and I promise to dedicate my life for you,” Deepa said.


Asked whether she would seek the support of OPS, she said “I would not seek the support of anyone; but won’t resist any support if it is offered.”

Comments

