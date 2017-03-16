Cuddalore snake man Poonam Chand no more

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE:“There is nothing to worry. Do not attack the snake and keep a safe distance from it. I am on my way,” uttering these words, Poonam Chand would have signed of many a calls in his lifetime.

Most mobile phones in the district have Chand’s number saved. They would call Chand, and wait for his swift arrival. Not anymore, as Poonam Chand (45) breathed his last on Wednesday reportedly due to heart attack. He never charged money for his service. He would secure the snakes in bags or containers, and release them into the wild. Occasionally, he suffered snake bites and underwent treatment in government hospitals.

On Wednesday, he had gone to catch a snake and reached back home in the afternoon. While talking with his family members, he suddenly fainted and collapsed. He was rushed to the government hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. He reportedly died of heart attack. Based on a complaint from his family, Cuddalore New Town police have registered a case.