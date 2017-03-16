National Green Tribunal directs Tamil Nadu to frame norms for handling hospital laundry

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday directed the State government to formulate clear policy guidelines for laundry of hospital linen. Currently, infectious hospital linen is not adequately covered in any of the laws. Most hospitals follow WHO guidelines as part of infection prevention protocol. However, many hospitals in the city were found outsourcing the job to local dhobikhanas, which were exposed by an Express investigation.

Following this, the NGT bench has asked the government to bring in a policy on segregation of linen based on their contamination, how reusable linens are laundered, safety features to be incorporated, etc.

The TNPCB has authorised BJ Exports, a private firm in Ambattur, to process 20 tonnes of Yellow (C) category linen (hospital linens, bed sheets, pillow cover, uniforms, towels, mattress, curtains, operation theater linens, labour ward linens) per day and one tonne of Yellow (g) category bio-medical waste (contaminated with blood/body fluid).

The company obtained consent under Rule 10 of the Bio-medical Waste Management Rules (BMWMR), 2016. The company has impleaded itself in the case and argued that hospitals were not giving them the linen. However, the petition was challenged by the original petitioner Jawaharlal Shanmugam and Indian Medical Association (IMA) stating that reusable hospital linen can’t be classified as biomed waste and the petition was non-maintainable.

The bench said BJ Exports cannot use the case for commercial interest. However, it allowed it to implead itself on environmental grounds. The Yellow (c) and (g) category of BMWMR speak of bio-medical waste, not reusuable bio-medical products. Doing laundry business of hospital linen would not straight away constitute biomed waste under BMWMR. Any reusable biomedical product is not a biomedical waste and there is no clear definition on this.