CHENNAI: A Day after VK Sasikala faction of the AIADMK and the principal opposition party DMK announced their candidates for the RK Nagar by-poll, the AIADMK rebels headed by former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam fielded their presidium chairman E Madhusudhanan for the high-octane election.

With Deepa Jayakumar, niece of the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, having decided to contest the April 12 byelection necessitated by the death of her aunt, the AIADMK itself is set for an interesting three-cornered fight to fill the void left by their leader.

Panneerselvam made the announcement on Thursday after a meeting of the Parliamentary Board at his official residence on Greenways Road.

(From left to right) Rebel AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam announcing the decision of fielding E Madhusudanan in RK Nagar, on Thursday; Deepa Jayakumar meeting people of R K Nagar at A N Ramaswamy auditorium at Tondiarpet in the city on Thursday; and DMDK cadre in a festive mood as they accompany party candidate P Mathivanan, who apparently was the first to file in his nomination for the by-election, on Thursday | Martin Louis, Sunish P Surendran & D Sampathkumar

A son of the soil, 76-year-old Madhusudhanan had won the polls in the same segment in 1991. Polling 66,710 votes, he defeated V Rajasekaran of Janata Dal by a margin of 24,952 votes. In the 1989 election, he contested on behalf of the Jayalalithaa faction of AIADMK.

He had served as a minister in Jayalalithaa’s Cabinet with three portfolios: handloom, animal husbandry and food.

Beginning his political career as a local head of MGR Manram and a member of the DMK in 1956, the veteran leader supported the late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran when he floated the AIADMK. “I participated in a stir protesting the expulsion of our leader MGR. I was imprisoned,” Madhusudhanan told Express. Recalling his association with the party, he said he was nominated to the Legislative Council in 1983 and has held several key posts including organising secretary and propaganda secretary before being elevated as Presidium Chairman by Jayalalithaa in 2007.

“I will contest on ‘two leaves’ symbol and definitely win by securing more votes than TTV Dinakaran (the Sasikala faction’s candidate),” a confident Madhusudhanan, who sided with OPS after Feb 7 revolt against Sasikala, said.